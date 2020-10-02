K$upreme & Future Don't Keep Score Cause "It's Whatever"

K$upreme first caught our eye as a member of Lil Yachty's Sailing Team but the California-born rapper's moves deserve their own attention.

He is a chameleon of sorts, easily transforming into a spitter alongside Jim Jones or indulging in a galloping post-trap flow over a dirty ChaseTheMoney beat.

The rapper's latest single with Future, "It's Whatever," finds him stepping into the ATL legend's world, attacking a shimmering beat that sounds like a more subdued "March Madness."

Future's influence is vast and although K$upreme does his thing, you can't help but hear him as one of Future's children.

Still, the track definitely has a place on playlists and car stereos and you will surely hear it in the background of someone's snap story in the near future.

You can listen to "It's Whatever" now on your streaming service of choice and let us know what you think of K$upreme's latest in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm constantly f*cking these bands up

These hoes don't understand us

Spend an m and m on a bad b*tch, I'm T'd up

Put them broke hoes in the past, we don't need 'em

Confidential to the blogs, don't you feed 'em

Gotta keep them racks on you, I got you T'd up

I got Jimmy on you, C'd up



