mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KSI's Latest Work Is Delightfully "All Over The Place"

Joshua Robinson
July 16, 2021 13:03
261 Views
21
1
CoverCover

All Over The Place
KSI

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
0% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

KSI's versatile sophomore album boasts features from 21 Savage, Future, Lil Durk, Craig David, Rico Love, Polo G, and several other artists.


British YouTube star and rapper KSI is back with his sophomore album All Over The Place. True to the record's title, the 16-track effort is a versatile collection of tracks that feature guest appearances from a vast assortment of artists. American Hip-Hop stars like Future, 21 Savage, Polo G, and Lil Durk all contribute to the album, and veteran R&B acts such as Craig David and Rico Love also make appearances on the record.

All Over The Place starts with the self-aware intro "The Moment," on which KSI prefaces his project by discussing the importance of this moment. "This my moment, zero fear," he sings on the album opener, and from that point on, he presents listeners with a bevy of fearless, genre-fluid tracks, from afrobeat tunes and hard-hitting rap cuts to R&B ballads and infectious pop crossovers.

Check out KSI's All Over The Place for yourself below and let us know if you're feeling it.

Tracklist:

1. The Moment
2. Number 2 (feat. Future & 21 Savage)
3. Patience (faet. YUNGBLUD & Polo G)
4. You
5. Don't Play (with Anne-Marie & Digital Farm Animals)
6. Really Love (feat. Craig David & Digital Farm Animals)
7. Gang Gang (feat. Jay1 & Deno)
8. Rent Free (feat. Gracey)
9. Madness
10. Silly (feat. Bugzy Malone)
11. Flash It (feat. Rico Love)
12. No Time (feat. Lil Durk)
13. No Pressure
14. Holiday
15. Sleeping With the Enemy (feat. S-X)
16. SWERVE (with Jay1)

1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES KSI's Latest Work Is Delightfully "All Over The Place"
21
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject