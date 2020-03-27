mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KSI Unites With Lil Pump & Smokepurpp On Gaudy "Poppin"

Mitch Findlay
March 27, 2020 10:19
Poppin
KSI Feat. Lil Pump & Smokepurpp

KSI, Lil Pump, and Smokepurpp gorge on all the rations with new banger "Poppin."


In those highly-valuable first steps of post-apocalyptic preparation, one must make sure to align oneself with the proper companions. For YouTube sensation slash formidable boxer KSI, it would appear that he has chosen those damnable rascals Lil Pump and Smokepurpp; though one might be tempted to cry out liability, don't underestimate their crafty, albeit base, nature. Who better to thrive in a time of crisis than the unexpected? We've already seen Smokepurpp preparing for end of days with the savvy of a longtime survivalist. 

"Serving up H, Chris Hansen, I might go shoot up your mansion," spits Lil Pump, sliding through to set things off on an energetic note. His flow is in fine form, outlandish in its disregard to etiquette yet all the better for it. "Order me wonton soup, why fuck one, if I can fuck two?" he ponders. "Look at my wrist, Corona, my neck got Ebola." 

KSI has already proven himself to be a capable emcee, and he does it once more on this go-around. Boasting the most dexterous flow on the track, the rapper makes his expensive tastes the topic du jour. "I got a ting for the yacht (Swish), I got a ting for the PJ, got my accountant to show me my capital and he came back with an essay." The rare yet surprisingly effective YouTube cheque flex. 

QUOTABLE LYRICS

Stomp a nigga out, need boots 
Forgiato on both coupes
Order me wonton soup
Why fuck one, if I can fuck two?
Look at my wrist, Corona 
My neck got Ebola

