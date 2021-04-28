KSI is best known for his YouTube presence but in the last few years, he's been making a name for himself in the music industry. The 27-year-old English influencer has tacked on collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business, working with Lil Baby, Rick Ross, Offset, Jeremih, and more on his 2020 project Dissimulation. He continues to establish himself as an artist and he's ready to take another leap with the release of his next studio album, titled All Over The Place.

This week, KSI revealed some major information about his upcoming project release. All Over The Place will be released on July 16, so the rapper has more than enough time to promote it fully. The album will include his successful singles "Don't Play," "Really Love," and "Patience" with Polo G and YUNGBLUD. Fans were surprised to see a few other high-profile artists on the tracklist too, including Future, 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and more.

"I’m super excited for the people to hear this album," said KSI about the new music. "I’ve improved on everything I did with Dissimulation. The singing has improved. The writing has improved. The beats have more layers to it, I’m a lot more experimental, I’m way more comfortable on the mic, etc."

Do you think KSI is going to level up on his next album? All Over The Place will be out on July 16. Pre-orders are available here.



Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

[via]