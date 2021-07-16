KSI Calls On Future & 21 Savage For Melodic "Number 2"

He's made himself into a multi-hyphenate entertainer, but on Friday (July 16), KSI puts his Rap skills on display once again. The London artist has gone from being a YouTuber to a boxer before becoming a rapper, and he's recently shared his sophomore album, All Over The Place. There are some significant features on the record but the looks from Future and 21 Savage on "Number 2" is a standout for Hip Hop fans.

On the track, KSI partners with the Atlanta-based hitmakers to deliver a melodic, auto-tune-heavy collaboration where the British artist states that he's ready for "his moment" with "zero fear." It's clear that KSI is hoping to continue his celebrity reign by taking over the Rap game, but only time will tell if fans will help him top the charts.

Stream "Number 2" by KSI featuring Future and 21 Savage and share your thoughts.

Quotable Lyrics

Yeah, we be like, "F*ck' all that Twitter sh*t"

All my n*ggas militant, take a hit for benefit (Gi-gi)

And I'm f*ckin' all the witnesses

These stripper b*tches ain't gon' say sh*t

Ayy, that's an unsolved freak (Freaky, freaky)

Have mÐµrcy on a G (Woo)