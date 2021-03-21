mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Krucial Delivers New Project "If We Must Die"

Aron A.
March 21, 2021 11:40
If We Must Die
Krucial

Krucial shares his latest project ft. Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB and more.


Multi-talented Memphis rapper Clay "Krucial" has gone from behind the boards to the forefront of his music career over the past few years. Though it's been nearly two years since the release of his last project, he proves that all good things do take time with his latest offering, If We Must Die. The rapper's latest body of work is an eleven-song effort with appearances from artists like Trippie Redd, BlocBoy JB, Tay Keith, and others.

The Memphis native's beginning in music began at a young age when he learned how to play instruments but overtime, he mastered the technical side of being in the studio. His work as an engineer earned him credits alongside artists like NBA Youngbot, Yo Gotti, and more.

Check his new project below.

MIXTAPES Krucial Delivers New Project "If We Must Die"
