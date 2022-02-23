mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

KRS-One Delivers His 24th Studio Album "I M A M C R U 1 2"

Aron A.
February 23, 2022 17:15
244 Views
00
0
CoverCover

I M A M C R U 1 2
KRS-One

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

KRS-One is back with his latest body of work, "I M A M C R U 1 2."


KRS-One, a.k.a Teacha, has been in the game for over 30 years. And at 56-years-old, he continues to prove that he's one of the nicest MCs to ever touch a mic. This week, he slides through with his latest body of work, I M A M C R U 1 2. The project boasts 14 songs in total, largely without any guest appearances. However, KRS does bring a few collaborators on deck like G Simone, who assists on the album closer, "Think Bigger." SUN-ONE also appears on the tracklist on the song, "Have To Wait."

The latest from KRS-One marks his 24th studio album to date, following the release of 2020's Between Da Protests

Check out the latest from KRS-One below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project. 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES KRS-One Delivers His 24th Studio Album "I M A M C R U 1 2"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject