KRS-One Delivers His 24th Studio Album "I M A M C R U 1 2"

KRS-One, a.k.a Teacha, has been in the game for over 30 years. And at 56-years-old, he continues to prove that he's one of the nicest MCs to ever touch a mic. This week, he slides through with his latest body of work, I M A M C R U 1 2. The project boasts 14 songs in total, largely without any guest appearances. However, KRS does bring a few collaborators on deck like G Simone, who assists on the album closer, "Think Bigger." SUN-ONE also appears on the tracklist on the song, "Have To Wait."

The latest from KRS-One marks his 24th studio album to date, following the release of 2020's Between Da Protests.

Check out the latest from KRS-One below and sound off in the comments with your favorite track off of the project.