Krizz Kaliko Drops Off New "Eternal" EP

When Krizz Kaliko first announced his departure from Strange Music, a label on which he had spent the majority of his career, everybody close to the situation was basically left in a shambolic state. Emotional statements were made, eventually giving way to an even more emotional reunion. Luckily, the differences were resolved and Kaliko found himself back home. Now, he's coming through with his first new project of the year, a four-track EP by the name of Eternal.

The project is a follow-up to last year's Immortal, which arrived a few weeks removed from inking his new Strange Music deal. This time around, Kaliko has opted to include Rittz, Jelly Roll, Merkules, and JL in a supporting capacity. Opening track "Foolish" kicks things off with a bang, conjuring a spooky tone with its music-box charm and unrestrained performance from Kaliko and Rittz. The vibe continues along those lines throughout, with production taking on a darker, more rap-leaning quality; longtime fans should be excited to see Kaliko barring out once again, as the man has always possessed a deadly and underrated flow.

At this stage, Kaliko's loyal followers are likely Strange Music disciplines, and therefore know what they're in for with Eternal. Tied to its predecessor with a connective thread, it could be reasoned that Kaliko is slowly offering up a complete project without fully committing to a traditional album. Either way, we'll take it.