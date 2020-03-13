mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Krizz Kaliko Drops Off New "Eternal" EP

Mitch Findlay
March 13, 2020 11:31
114 Views
00
1
CoverCover

Eternal
Krizz Kaliko

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Following his return to longtime label Strange Music, big Krizz Kaliko has come through with his new EP "Eternal."


When Krizz Kaliko first announced his departure from Strange Music, a label on which he had spent the majority of his career, everybody close to the situation was basically left in a shambolic state. Emotional statements were made, eventually giving way to an even more emotional reunion. Luckily, the differences were resolved and Kaliko found himself back home. Now, he's coming through with his first new project of the year, a four-track EP by the name of Eternal. 

Krizz Kaliko Eternal

The project is a follow-up to last year's Immortal, which arrived a few weeks removed from inking his new Strange Music deal. This time around, Kaliko has opted to include Rittz, Jelly Roll, Merkules, and JL in a supporting capacity. Opening track "Foolish" kicks things off with a bang, conjuring a spooky tone with its music-box charm and unrestrained performance from Kaliko and Rittz. The vibe continues along those lines throughout, with production taking on a darker, more rap-leaning quality; longtime fans should be excited to see Kaliko barring out once again, as the man has always possessed a deadly and underrated flow.

At this stage, Kaliko's loyal followers are likely Strange Music disciplines, and therefore know what they're in for with Eternal. Tied to its predecessor with a connective thread, it could be reasoned that Kaliko is slowly offering up a complete project without fully committing to a traditional album. Either way, we'll take it.

Krizz Kaliko strange music Mixtapes
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Krizz Kaliko Drops Off New "Eternal" EP
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject