Krizz Kaliko Drops Off "Legend" Ft. Tech N9ne, Rittz & More

Aron A.
September 19, 2020 17:59
Legend
Krizz Kaliko

Strange Music's Krizz Kaliko unleashes new project, "Legend."


At a time when the conversation surrounding independence and ownership is at an all-time high, Tech N9ne and the Strange Music camp are a prime example of what one can accomplish without the backing of a major machine. They've built a loyal following over the years that are always on stand-by whenever new music drops.

It's been four years since Strange Music's Krizz Kaliko released his last project, Go and he's returned with his new body of work, Legend. Kicking off with a collaboration alongside Tech N9ne, the Strange Music artist enlists a slew of collaborators for the eighteen-song tracklist. Stevie Stone, Rittz, Garrett Raff, King Iso, CJ Hicks, Merkules, Jelly Roll and JL also join Kaliko on his seventh studio album.

Press play below. 

