Krizz Kaliko & T-Pain Get It Popping With BB (Birthday B*tch)

Krizz Kaliko and T-Pain are not new to the rap game. At 47 and 36, the pair has been around the block.

But on their new single, "BB (Birthday B*tch)," Kaliko and Pain turn back the clocks with a club banger meant to celebrate a legendary 21st birthday.

Over an instrumental sure to bring listeners right back to T-Pain's mid-2000s club records, Kaliko gets things started with a verse setting the scene for what is sure to be somebody's crazy 21st birthday. And after an electronic and echo-y hook, T-Pain does exactly what T-Pain does: the Florida rapper spits a verse that paints a picture so vivid you can practically see exactly where he's at in the club or, in this case, where he's at (and who he's with) after the club.

At a combined 83-years-old, this type of record isn't exactly what fans expected from Kaliko and Pain, but "BB" is a pleasant surprise that provides more nostalgia than anything. T-Pain and club bangers go hand-in-hand and, after a stretch that included Pain's revelation that Usher said he "f**ked up music," it's nice to hear the autotuned crooner back in his bag.

Quotable Lyrics

My shawty made it 20 laps around the sun

At 12 o'clock it's 'bout to be 21

At 1 o'clock everybody gon' have to come off that

And she'll be coming 'round the corner when she come to my bed

Check out "BB (Birthday B*tch) below and let us know what you think in the comments.