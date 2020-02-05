Last year on Feb. 3, Young & The Restless star, Kristoff St. John, tragically lost his life to heart disease in relation to alcohol poisoning at the tender age of 52-years-old. Yesterday, on the year anniversary of his passing, his ex-wife and five-time world boxing champion, Mia St. John, paid tribute to her former lover in the form of a touching collage of photos she posted on her Instagram account. The caption reads:

"I’ve died twice in my life already. The day my son passed and the day #superbowlsunday last year when his father passed 2020 will be my rebirth For them and all the others that continue to suffer #mentalillness #addiction #depression #anxiety #ptsd awareness."

According to Page Six, his autopsy reported that he was released from a mental health hospital on Feb. 1, 2019, following a 72-hour hold. St. John struggled with bipolar disorder, a history of alcohol abuse, and suicidal ideations. The Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed that hypertrophic heart disease ultimately took the actor's life, but the effects of ethanol and myocardial bridging of the left anterior descending coronary artery caused by alcohol contributed to his untimely death.

Kristoff and Mia St. John's daughter, Paris, held a candlelight vigil in remembrance of her father last night. The former boxer turned mental health advocate posted photos and videos of the tribute to her Instagram as well with a caption reading:

"Paris’s vigil tonight for her dad at his old home. One year ago today on #superbowl he left this dimension. He loved football so much and was looking forward to watching the game that day with his good friend @mclebanoff He passed before that would happen."

The actor that played Neil Winters on the CBS daytime soap opera, The Young & The Restless, earned a total of ten NAACP Awards, eleven Daytime Emmy Award nominations, and two Emmy Awards.

He left behind his family, his acting colleagues, two daughters, Paris and Lola St. John, and millions of supporters who became fans of his work. Check out Mia and Paris St. John's candlelight vigil held for Kristoff St. John below. RIP.