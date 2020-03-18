Kristofer Hivju, known for playing the beloved Tormund Giantsbane in Game Of Thrones, is the latest high profile celebrity to confirm a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. The Norwegian actor, who was recently cast in Netflix' hit series The Witcher, took to Instagram to issue a PSA.

"Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My familiy and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes," writes Hivju, in full bearded glory. "We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1,5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading."

Prior to his diagnosis, Hivju was in the process of filming The Witcher, where he was tapped to play the character of Nivellen, an aristocratic nobleman suffering from a monstrous curse. Deadline recently revealed that The Witcher's set has since undergone a thorough "deep clean," with production being halted as a result. It's unclear how this will affect the series moving forward, but Hivju's health is certainly the priority. Game Of Thrones fans already know how resilient the man can be. We wish him and his family all the best throughout this trying time.