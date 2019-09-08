There are many people who are against Robert Pattinson as Batman, but his former lover and co-star from Twilight is in his corner. As an avid comic collector, I will admit, Battinson worried me at first. He does have the Bat-chin and the brooding look though, so let's give him a chance. Kristen Stewart is all on-board for her ex-flame to play the caped crusader. “I feel like he’s the only guy that could play that part,” she told Variety‘s Marc Malkin. “I’m so happy for him. It’s crazy. I’m very, very happy about that. I heard that and I was like, ‘Oh man!’ It’s awesome.” This will be the third actor to play Batman in a decade. Christian Bale started his run in 2005 and ended it in 2012. Then Ben Affleck picked up the cowl in 2016. He then relinquished it to Pattinson this year.

When asked if she would join Pattinson in the upcoming Batman movie if asked, Stewart responded, “I’m down, I’m definitely not turning that down." Stewart also touched on homophobia within the movie industry. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar, Stewart revealed that people close to her believed her sexual fluidity would hinder her from being cast by Marvel. "I have fully been told, 'If you just like do yourself a favor, and don't go out holding your girlfriend's hand in public, you might get a Marvel movie,'" Stewart stated. She expounded on that statement in Variety. “That’s been a conversation that’s always existed,” Stewart admitted. “I’ve always radically rejected it. It was literally just a big conglomerate-y type thing, I’m sure they would love to hire the gay kids to be superheroes.”