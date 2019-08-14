New York Knicks fans were sad to see him go but there is no denying that Dallas Mavericks fans are happy to have Kristaps Porzingis on board. At 7'3", Porzingis is one of the better big men in the league although injury problems have plagued his young career. Despite this, there is no denying that he and Luka Doncic have a ton of potential together and will make the Mavs an interesting team to watch throughout the season.

In order to stay in shape and recover from his injury, Porzingis has been working hard in the gym and based on his new Instagram post, he's no longer the skinny kid that entered the league just a few years ago. Instead, Porzingis is looking absolutely shredded and appears to be ready to dominate in the league this year.

Porzingis' arms and chest look sculpted in this picture and while he joked that the angle was good, this new look can only bode well for Mavericks fans. The Mavs were pretty abysmal last season with the only bright spot being Doncic. If Doncic and Porzingis get some chemistry together, this team is in for a fun season.

Perhaps Porzingis felt the need to get in shape after his fight in Latvia, but that's neither here nor there. The man is looking good and that's great news for basketball fans everywhere.