Last week, images leaked of the Dallas Mavericks new city edition jerseys and they were pretty interesting, to say the least. The jersey is mostly light blue and fades into navy blue as you go lower down the uniform. Perhaps the worst part of it all is the writing on the front which says "Mavs." This writing is reminiscent of Comic Sans but with more of a 90s twist. With all of that being said, the Mavericks came through with a press release today that showed off the jerseys in all of their glory.

Newly acquired star Kristaps Porzingis had the fortune or misfortune depending on your point of you, of debuting the jersey. As you can imagine, the jersey got plenty of laughs on Twitter as people quickly realized just how weird these look.

City Edition jerseys have been fairly polarizing as fans either love them or hate them and there is never an in-between. For the Mavericks, it seems as though their uniforms have fallen short of expectations and everyone is making their voice heard on it. It's rare to find someone who likes these which when you think about it, is actually quite sad.

What do you think of these jerseys? Are they as bad as people say they are?