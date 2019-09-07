Fall is here and that means Pumpkin Spice has begun it’s authoritarian take over of all things relating to seasonal flavor. Krispy Kreme is the latest to fall victim to its merciless conquering of menus across the country.

In an announcement on the brand's official Instagram, they wrote, “This season, enjoy a familiar favorite and a new 🍩 filled with fall flavor. Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed is here! 🙌🙌 Plus, this year we’re offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection. If you have a problematic experience with any pumpkin spice product out there, bring it in and we’ll exchange it for one of our Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnuts FREE! More info at link in bio #PSProtection #KrispyKreme #PumpkinSpice.” Essentially, if you bring any pumpkin spice product from another chain, they’ll give your their version for free. It’s a very interesting idea.

In a press release, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, Dave Skena said, “If you’ve been impacted by the proliferation of pumpkin spice products that don’t make sense, come to Krispy Kreme and we’ll make it all better with a free pumpkin spice doughnut.”

Tomorrow, September 8th, is the last day for the deal so make sure to stop by Krispy Kreme to check it out.