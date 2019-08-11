Krispy Kreme decided to level up on their original doughnut with a brand new collaboration with Reese's. The doughnut franchise announced that they're teaming up with Reese's chocolate for a brand new collaboration for chocolate-peanuts butter lovers. Krispy Kreme and Reese's introduced the Reese’s Lovers Original Filled Doughnut which comes in both chocolate and peanut butter flavors. The doughnuts launched on Aug. 5th so make sure you get them while they're hot.

The Reese's Lovers Original Filled Doughnut was inspired by Reese's Lovers Cup which they dropped earlier this year. Both companies have worked with each other in the past on Reese's filled doughnuts. These ones take Reese's filled doughnuts to new levels. The doughnut is original chocolate glazed with either peanut or peanut-butter chocolate filling inside of it. From there, it's dipped in either chocolate fudge or peanut butter icing and decorated with, again, either chocolate fudge or peanut butter drizzle.

"Our latest co-creation with Reese’s is our best yet! If the technology exists to fill a Krispy Kreme doughnut with Reese’s Peanut Butter Kreme™ and Chocolate Kreme™, then how could we not offer that to America? Well it does. So we are. And it’s amazing,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation, said in a statement.

How are you feeling about Krispy Kreme and Reese's new collab? Does it sound appetizing or is it a bit too much? Sound off in the comments.