Donuts are the gift that keeps on giving, depending on who you might ask. Though containing pretty much nothing in the way of nutritional value, they still hold weight as one of the top tier comfort foods. Not to mention, the dazzling versatility. The sheer number of toppings one might find on any given donut rivals that of any snack. Plus should one be so inclined, they can draw the eating process out, or wolf it down in mere bites. Suffice it to say, some people have developed a love, I daresay a dependency, on those circular delights. And Krispy Kreme has been there every step of the way.

Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Now, the donut conglomerate has ushered in the second phase of their new wave: the chocolate-bar donut hybrid. Hypebeast reports that for a limited time, those of an adventurous palette and a sweet tooth to match can secure a Kit-Kat-topped Krispy Kreme donut, with one unfortunate catch - UK exclusivity. Yet perhaps some lucky tourists might have the chance to experience the treat first hand, should the timing prove serendipitous. Sadly, the run ends on October 13th, but that's more than enough time for local diners to have their fill.

Is this the way of the future? Or should the snack worlds remain in their own respective corners?

