Kris The $pirit Commences "SAVVY" Rollout With "Higher"

Kris The $pirit is on the way up. If you're familiar with the Montreal hip-hop scene, you're likely already aware of the rising artist. Part of The Posterz, Kris The $pirit has been working meticulously on his solo material during his downtime, beginning to roll everything out today.

Making his mark with Spirit Mode Vol. 1 in 2018, Kris returns with new music today. The rapper will soon be arriving with his new project SAVVY, which will include the single "Higher" and five other selections.

This time around, the Montreal artist goes for vibes and atmospheric sonics, emitting smooth flows from his vocal box and giving fans a sneak peek into what they can expect moving forward.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let em know we don't ever let up

Through the lows had to keep my head up

Through the storm, I did the running man

I was praying waitin on the answers

And when we under fire

We never run and hide

And when that ship has sailed

I know I'm flying higher