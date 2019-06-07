It wasn't so long ago that a Bali spiritual reader called Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian "soulmates" leaving the exes very confused. “For a very long time her and I were in a relationship romantically and we had three children,” Scott explained at the time. “Then we split about three years ago, and for the past couple of years we’ve been trying to make things work and I think we’re doing a much better job now than we were.”

It seems as though the topic hasn't been put to bed since the latest teaser for Keeping Up With The Kardashians shows Kris Jenner speaking her mind on the matter after Scott posted an image of him Sofia and Kourtney lounging in the sun.



David Becker/WireImage/Getty

"To be honest, it’s a little confusing," Kris said of the photo, clearly not impressed. ‘Kourtney and Scott and Sofia on vacation together – what is happening?" Kim suggested that they were all together because Kourtney wanted to take a trip with the kids.

"She has lots of trips with the kids. She can pick up and go to Mexico any day of the week. My fear is that she can’t make up her mind. She can’t pick a paint colour. That takes months. I’m just saying, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to bite her in the ass," Kris added. "And she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she is in love with Scott and wants to spend the rest of her life with Scott."

