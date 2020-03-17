Reality star mogul, Kris Jenner is not one of the unfortunate members of society to contract the novel coronavirus, COVID-19. Apparently, the mastermind behind the Kardashian/Jenner clan was concerned that she might become of the thousands of victims to become infected with the life-threatening virus after hearing the news that Universal Music Group CEO, Lucian Grainge was hospitalized after being diagnosed with the illness. Just weeks prior to Grainge's announcement of testing positive for the coronavirus, Kris Jenner had attended his 60th birthday party alongside some other members of the 1% of the pop culture and entertainment industry.

Lars Niki/Getty Images

A source revealed to ET, that despite being asymptomatic, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wanted to "make sure she was being proactive in getting tested" after coming being exposed to the virus in a social setting. The unnamed source stated:

"Kris wasn’t sick and didn’t have any symptoms, but since she was in contact with someone who tested positive, she took the test. Jenner luckily tested negative for coronavirus."

Lucian Grainge's 60th birthday bash was only sixteen days ago and featured luxe guests including the likes of Apple CEO Tim Cooke, Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, legendary music manager Irving Azoff, British billionaire Philip Green, Kris Jenner, and more. Fortunately, a source revealed to Page Six, that Grainge's 60th celebration was an intimate affair stating:

"The party was just close friends, no artists or Universal executives. It was 16 days ago, and while we are concerned about Lucien, everybody else in the group is fine, to my knowledge."

On Monday (March 16), Kris Jenner took to her Twitter account to show support to the medical professionals that assisted in her testing. Unfortunately, Stringer Bell AKA Idris Elba revealed early today that he tested positive for COVID-19, but is in good spirits.

Check out Kris Jenner's Tweet thanking the healthcare workers in the post provided below and take as many precautions as possible in order to protect you and your loved ones.