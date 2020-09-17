Kanye West was barred from tweeting any further after he doxxed a journalist at Forbes, but prior to his suspension from the app, he was on a roll.

In the span of an hour, Kanye asked Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and even Taylor Swift to retweet his industry concerns, shared screenshots of every single page from his multiple contracts with Universal and Sony, and took a video of himself urinating on one of his GRAMMY awards.

While it has taken a while, artists are finally beginning to speak out in support of the controversial antics taken by West. Hit-Boy started off the supportive messages with NLE Choppa, Trippie Redd, Logic, and many others also co-signing the overall message Kanye was sending.

Kanye's family has been silent throughout his rant, so it's been unclear how they are reacting to it. This summer, his tweets about Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashianforced divorce rumors to the forefront of pop culture. Following yesterday's tweet-heavy day for West, there are conflicting reports about how Kim and Kris are reacting.



While this is all gossip for the time being, InTouch Weekly and their "sources" claim that Kris Jenner, West's mother-in-law, is "appalled" about his GRAMMY Award incident.

"The family is used to Kanye’s outrageous antics, but he keeps crossing the line," reportedly said an "insider." The publication also said that Kim was "at the end of her rope" with the star. Us Weekly, a competing tabloid, is reporting the opposite. They say that Kim is actually being supportive of her husband right now.

"Kim is holding onto her marriage with Kanye and knows that he is bipolar and struggling with his mental health and wants to be there for him and help," said a "source" to Us Weekly. "She is continuing to support him and does her best to understand him and where he is coming from. She knows he is unconventional and has always known that."



What are you choosing to believe?

