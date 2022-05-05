As info around Kim Kardashian and Ray J's sex tape comes forward, the R&B artist insists that Kris Jenner had a hand in negotiating their sex tape deal. TMZ has learned that Kris did not have any part in the deal.

TMZ's sources claim that Kris never negotiated with Vivid Entertainment - which distributed the tape back in 2007. It's alleged that Kim and Ray J handled the deal directly with Vivid.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

In an interview, Ray J remains adamant that both Kim and Kris made a plan to make and push the sex tape. He states that they did this during the rise of Paris Hilton's financial success. Sources for Kim's family maintain that Kris had nothing to do with planning the tape and had no contact with Vivid Entertainment. Ray J alluded that Kris was still working behind the scenes despite these claims.

TMZ has reported over the years that although the Kardashians claimed they never signed off on the tape, Vivid could not release the video without signatures from both Kim and Ray. If Vivid did release the tape without signatures from both parties, a lawsuit would have followed.

Kim sued Vivid prior to the tape's release but the suit was dropped after claims that she and Ray cut the deal they wanted. TMZ also reports that Kim and Ray split a $1M advance and got a percentage of profits from the tape. It is the highest-grossing sex tape of all time, knocking out Paris Hilton's tape.

[Via]