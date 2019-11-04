Rumors that Kris Jenner and OJ Simpson had an affair have circulated for years. People even think that OJ is actually the father of Khloe Kardashian. There hasn't been any sort of validation to those rumors -- both the Kardashians and OJ himself have denied that anything happened between Kris and the former NFL player. Earlier this year, someone who claimed to be OJ's former manager, Norm Pardo, alleged Kris Jenner and OJ had an affair in a hot tub one night. Pardo's rumors didn't stop there -- he continued to claim that OJ had bragged about "breaking" Kris Jenner with his... well.. you know.

Kris Jenner never immediately responded to the allegations. It's probably because she found a way to monetize it on KUWTK. The most recent episode captured Kris' response when these rumors began circulating. Kim informs Kris about the rumor who, first and foremost, denies knowing who Norm Pardo is. "First of all, I never heard of this person and, that never happened. That f*ckin' piece of sh*t," she told Kim and Kendall. "It’s just lie after lie after lie after lie, and it’s only so much that one human being can take.”

OJ Simpson himself denied the entire story, and even the fact that Pardo was his manager, on a video he posted on Twitter. Peep the clip below.