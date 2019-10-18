Krept & Konan Team Up With WizKid On "G Love"

Krept & Konan recently announced their new album Revenge Is Sweet which is expected to drop on November 1st. Over the past few months, they've unleashed a ton of new singles such as "Ban Drill," and "I Spy." Now, the two artists have unleashed their latest single, "G Love" ft. WizKid. The song distances them from the U.K. drill and grime sound that they've gravitated towards while going more towards an afro-fusion sound. The three artists deliver a summer-y banger while dishing out on "Ghetto Love."

Revenge Is Sweet is set to include 13 tracks in total with appearances from Tory Lanez, Spice, MoStack, D-Block Europe, Stormzy, Cadet, Headie One, and K-Trap. Keep your eyes peeled for their new project and peep their new single "G Love" below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ciroc, no chase

Your bum can't fit in them jeans, there's no space

I tell her, 'Come climb on my wood and go ape'

Them girls say they happy for you, there so fake