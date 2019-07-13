Krept & Konan Link Up With Headie One & K-Trap On "I Spy"

Krept & Konan are coming through with a new album in the near future. This week, they released their first single off of the project titled, "I Spy." The rap duo link up with Headie One and K-Trap on the song. Krept & Konan have proven to be quite versatile, being able to shift between R&B and grime breezily. "I Spy" finds them blending together grime and the U.K. drill sound.

"I Spy" arrives after the release of Krept & Konan's last single, "Ban Drill," which took a stance against the U.K. government's attempt to remove U.K. drill music videos from YouTube.

With Krept & Konan gearing up to release a new album in the near future, we're looking forward to hearing what they have up their sleeves.

Quotable Lyrics

All my bros never had a pot to piss in

But that don't mean they don't have a pot to whip in

You ain't on piss and your bredrin isn't

I highly doubt that Louis got a western in it

