Krept & Konan Enlist Bugzy Malone, Abra Cadabra & More For "I Spy" Remix

Aron A.
August 02, 2019 16:25
I Spy (Remix)
Krept & Konan Feat. Bugzy Malone , Morrison, Abra Cadabra, RV & Snap Capone

Krept & Konan with the megamix.


Krept & Konan are back in the fold with new music. The two rappers have no doubt been busy but it's been nearly two years since the release of their 7 Days, 7 Nights project. They opened up a crepes and desert spot in the U.K. since then. Last month, they released their new single, "I Spy" with Headie One and K-Trap. Now, they return with a few familiar faces from the grime and U.K. drill for some assistance on the remix.

Krept & Konan enlist a handful of artists to pull up with them on the remix of "I Spy." Bugzy Malone, Morrison, Abra Cadabra, RV, and Snap Capone bring their respective energies to the fold to turn the record into one of the hottest posse cuts out this year. 

Peep the track below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Right now I'm just stackin' my paper 'cause you know money come first
Plug don't come from Jamaica but the food still got jerked 
In the penthouse suite with a bad bitch, starting to get on my nerves
Dressed in Italian fabric: please don't get makeup on my shirt

