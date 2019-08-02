Krept & Konan Enlist Bugzy Malone, Abra Cadabra & More For "I Spy" Remix

Krept & Konan are back in the fold with new music. The two rappers have no doubt been busy but it's been nearly two years since the release of their 7 Days, 7 Nights project. They opened up a crepes and desert spot in the U.K. since then. Last month, they released their new single, "I Spy" with Headie One and K-Trap. Now, they return with a few familiar faces from the grime and U.K. drill for some assistance on the remix.

Krept & Konan enlist a handful of artists to pull up with them on the remix of "I Spy." Bugzy Malone, Morrison, Abra Cadabra, RV, and Snap Capone bring their respective energies to the fold to turn the record into one of the hottest posse cuts out this year.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Right now I'm just stackin' my paper 'cause you know money come first

Plug don't come from Jamaica but the food still got jerked

In the penthouse suite with a bad bitch, starting to get on my nerves

Dressed in Italian fabric: please don't get makeup on my shirt