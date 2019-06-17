Krept & Konan Call Out U.K.'s Controversial Attempt To "Ban Drill" On New Track

The U.K.'s continuous efforts to censor drill artists have been met with the utmost amount of controversy. Now, there have been numerous attempts to censor hip-hop music in the past in America but the U.K. has tried to prosecute drill artists under the Serious Crime Act due to the rising issue of knife crime in London. Krept & Konan recently addressed this issue on wax on their aptly titled single, "Ban Drill." The two rappers present a counter-argument about why the ban against U.K. drill is far more harmful than London police and Mayor Sadiq Khan actually recognize.

"Music takes people out of their situation. It takes them to a place where opportunity can arise," Krept previously argued. "You are ultimately saying that leaving them there is better than them being in the studio, making music, doing shows, touring. How does that even equate? When an artist from the area gets big or blows up, he tends to take a lot of other people from the area with him."

Peep the new single below.

Quotable Lyrics

I dunno how to feel, I got away from the streets

'Cause this rap shit helped keep me away from the beef

Now money's low, I gotta get back on my feet

Now I'm back selling drugs 'cause a nigga gotta eat

I'm back trapping day-to-day, I got a baby on the way

I told my girl "be patient, I promise that I'll make a change