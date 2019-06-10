UK grime duo Krept & Konan recently took to social media to reveal that their newest album was on the way, announcing the arrival of a new single to begin the road toward the new effort.

With the announcement came the promise of a new visual to attach to the track "Ban Drill," directed by Rapman. The project itself is still unnamed.

The new album is set to follow up on the pairing's 7 Days and 7 Nights double album of 2017.

In addition to the strides on their personal musical endeavors, the two most recently celebrated the one year anniversary of their cult favorite Crepes and Cones restaurant.

Moreover, fans in the UK can find Krept & Konan starring in an adaptation of The Rap Game reality series. The Rap Game UK will follow the same premise of the show headed up by Jermaine Dupri in the States as the hip-hop act will bring aspiring musicians into a home for six weeks where they will be tasked with developing their careers, showcasing their lyricism and artistry through a series of challenges with a winner being revealed in the end. This winner will have the chance to ink a record deal with the British tag team.

In the meantime, keep an eye peeled for "Ban Drill."