Krept & Konan & D Block Europe Team With Da Beatfreakz On "Self-Obsessed"

It looks like Da Beatfreakz did it again. The production duo have become UK's trusted hitmakers which makes all too much sense why they would link up with Krept & Konan, D Block Europe and Deno. "Self-Obsessed" is the latest banger that DaBeatfreakz are behind. Their new track is infused with the melting pot of influences that inform UK's sound. A touch of garage blended with a dancehall rhythm while all five rappers on the song detail the lavish lifestyle from trapper to rapper.

Da Beatfreakz have produced a plethora of bangers over the years including 2019's "Motorola" with Deno, Dappy and Swarmz. They're just getting started so we will surely be hearing more from them this year.

Check out their latest song alongside Krept & Konan, D Block Europe and Deno below.

Quotable Lyrics

N***a run off with some grub, you oughta run it back

Long story short, made that boy do the running man

Made sure he paid back

Three liters of blood, chopped him for a couple grand