Kreayshawn Returns With A Quick Six-Pack In "T.O.B.M"

At the top of the decade, Kreayshawn had one of the most popular rap records in the world. Everybody was singing along to "Gucci Gucci" and trying to hang with her, V-Nasty and Lil Debbie. Somewhere along the way, she completely disappeared off the face of the planet and left room for other women in rap to succeed. Her brand of music has always been playful. When listening to her new project, you shouldn't be seeking deep lyricism or avant-garde production. She makes songs for the hell of it, joking around and chasing the next viral sensation. T.O.B.M is officially out now and it sees a return to form for Kreay.

Six new songs out of the way, Kreayshawn begins her new project with an ode to her missing cat, singing about how much she wishes her kitty was back home and noting that she and Chopper (her other cat) want their friend to return. Then, we run into a rock-tinged, angst-filled record called "Not My Job." Some of these tracks have TikTok potential but, aside from that, Kreayshawn likely won't earn many new fans from these freestyles.

What do you think of her new body of work?

Tracklist:

1. Missing Kitty

2. Not My Job

3. I Wanna Be A Baby

4. Boutta

5. I'm Depressed Freestyle

6. 21 Dicks