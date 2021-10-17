Kreayshawn Raps About The Woes Of Parenthood On “The Mom Song”

Back in 2011, Kreayshawn quickly rose to fame with the release of “Gucci Gucci,” on which she raps about smoking millions of swisher blunts, hanging out in a room full of bad bitches, and avoiding what the “basic bitches” wear – namely Gucci, Louis, Fendi, and Prada.

The track was undeniably a hit, and could be heard blasting out of cars everywhere a decade ago. In the years since, the 32-year-old has continued to make music, and has even ventured into comedy rap.

On “The Mom Song,” Kreayshawn and Christina P. rap about the trials and tribulations of parenthood, namely no longer being able to do ketamine with your friends, and having to give up aimlessly scrolling through TikTok.

“I got hella kids and they all up in my business/I can’t do shit man, these kids they really reckless/Kids always watchin’ Paw Patrol on my TV/ I just wanna watch Gossip Girl can you leave me alone,” the San Francisco native raps over the beat.

Earlier this week, the duo released a music video for “The Mom Song” that’s equally as hilarious as the lyrics. Check it out above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I wanna stare at my phone and watch Tik Toks (Baby)

But I gotta wash shitty drawers and your dirty socks ([?])

I miss sleepin' and fuckin' anywhere I want (I do)

Now I'm breast feedin' in the bathroom at a restaurant (Ugh)