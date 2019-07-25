Krayzie Bone Was Runnin' With The AK47 On "Heated Heavy"

Today marks a special occasion, which is to say, the twenty-fourth birthday of Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's classic album E. 1999 Eternal. In honor of the Bone family, be sure to check out our retrospective piece right here. Now that you're done, take a second to appreciate one of Krayzie Bone's hardest contributions to the cause. Stemming from the album Thug Mentality 1999, which has been peskily wiped from all streaming services (and thus, the narrative of existence!?), "Heated Heavy" helped cement Krayzie as one of the deadliest rappers on the planet. Not only with regards to his razor-focused flow, but his literal deadliness -the man totes an AK-47 and will use it at his own pleasure.

Though speed-rap has since become associated with a certain sort of lyricism, in the late nineties, it was still uncommon to see rappers spitting at such ridiculous tempos. On "Heated Heavy," Krayzie Bone checked off all sorts of boxes, crafting an infectious hook while retaining his breakneck pace and the track's palpable menace. "Hit 'em in the middle of the forehead," raps Bone, upon letting off his weapon of choice. Is the motherfuckin' ho dead? Oh yeah." Check out this classic now, and sound off below. Anyone used to bump this one back in the day?

Quotable Lyrics

Put these n***s on they ass like an overdose of penicillin

Murder, n***a wanna pack a pistol wit' it

We got a coffin that'll fit you in it the bullets come wit' it

Heard a n***a supposed to be on the stalk

So, now we takin caution when we walk