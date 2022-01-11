Krayzie Bone says he felt like an "asshole" during Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony’s Verzuz battle, last month. During the event, a fight broke out between the two groups.

At the time, Bizzy Bone had thought that Three 6 Mafia were “mocking” him on stage. Krayzie says he was distracted by the performance and didn't understand what was going on.



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“I didn’t even hear what Bizzy said,” he recently told HipHopDX. “I didn’t hear none of the conversation they were even saying on the … I thought Bizzy was just about to grab the mic and talk some shit like everybody else was doing. So I’m back there and I see all the security guards rushing the stage, while I’m walking toward the back of the stage. Our security is running from backstage to the stage. I turn around, and everybody is on the stage. I’m like, ‘What the fuck is going on?’ And I’m standing there, pissed.”

Krayzie ended up apologizing after the show.

"We look like assholes on national fucking TV right now," he recalled thinking.

“People were saying all kinds of stuff,” he continued. “People were agreeing with him. What he did, he was supposed to do as a man. Some people were saying it was stupid, so it was a lot of mixed reactions. I’m just happy everything went over smooth. We were able to end the show. Nobody died.”

