Krayzie Bone Has Vibes For Your Next Session With "Leaves Of Legends"

There are a few revolutionary stoners in hip-hop that led the way towards normalizing cannabis in the culture. Cypress Hill, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, and Redman are the most notable but Bone Thugs-N-Harmony deserves their credit as well. From songs like "Budsmokers Only" to "Weed Song," they've been advocates for the plant throughout their career.

Krayzie Bone is just on the cusp of dropping a new strain called "First Of The Month," named after the BTNH record, on Friday. Ahead of its release, the rapper unleashed his latest body of work, Leaves Of Legend. The latest project from the Bone Thugs member is 12 tracks of pure smoked-out vibes with appearances from Gangsta Boo, Lady Smoker, Rhia, Pozition, and many more.

Check the latest from Krayzie Bone below.