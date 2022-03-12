Krayzie Bone Feels "Alone In A Crowded Room" On New Single

As 20% of beloved 1990s hip-hip heroes Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Krayzie Bone's has always been an elite talent. His ability to craft a luxuriously crooned hook, as well as spit a slick-tongued verse are not easy to find in any era of hip-hop

The 48-year-old is now working on the follow-up to his April 2021 Leaves of Legends album, and is doing so with a multi-faceted approach. Along with supplying potent features to start 2022 for Saba's "Come My Way" and Dionne Warwick's "Power In The Name," Krayzie is now dropping promotional singles for his upcoming album Krayzie Melodies.

The first pre-resleased single was delivered on March 11 in the form of "Alone In A Crowded Room," where he turns the melancholic into funky and downtrodden into soulful. With rich vocals, his hook carries the elegant beat to a vintage atmosphere to Krayzie is a master of.

Check out "Alone In A Crowded Room" by Krayzie Bone below.

Quotable Lyrics

In my mind I'm all alone

In my mind I'm all alone

So crowded, so crowded, so crowded here it's so crowded

So crowded, so crowded, so crowded here it's so crowded

So crowded, so crowded, so crowded here it's so crowded

So crowded, so crowded, so crowded here it's so crowded

I can walk into a room that's fully crowded, it feel like I'm the only on that's in the room