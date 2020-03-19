If you ever come across somebody unwilling to recognize that Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are among the most influential hip-hop groups of all time, don't be mad at them -- it is your responsibility to enlighten, not to judge. It goes without saying that the Cleveland based collective has earned their place in the pantheon of greats, having laced countless classic records and all but invented some of today's most ubiquitous melodic flows. Suffice it to say, they've earned their rights to speak as authorities, and Krayzie Bone recently laid down his take on Tekashi 6ix9ine on The Domenick Nati Show.

When asked about the game's most "overrated" rapper of the moment, Krayzie wasted little time in naming the Rainbow Wonder. "I never really had nothing against him, but I really didn't get it," explains Krayzie. "There are a lot of artists out there like him that I really don't get. What's the purpose? For one, there's a lot of artists that come out today, I have no idea who they are, where they came from. I'm in the music business, I listen to everything. I even listen to the younger generation that's coming up. But some dudes they throw at us, we never seen this dude in our life and they talking about -- what do you feel about such and such getting arrested-- and I'm like who the hell are these people?"

"There's a lot of that in hip-hop going on," he continues. "That's how they introducing these cats to people. Such and such was arrested. Look in the comments when they post this stuff. Look in the comments, everyone else be saying who?! But I guess that's how they breaking artists these days. By telling you, oh this dude got arrested. He's got a felony charge. It's crazy." When asked whether 6ix9ine's release will help him blow out, Krayzie appears relatively cynical. "Man, these days you can do anything in the media besides have a sexual assault case, and blow up. No lie."

For more from Krayzie, be sure to check out the full episode of The Domenick Nati Show below. Do you agree with his take on Tekashi?