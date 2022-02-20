Kranium Unveils Music Video For "Wi Deh Yah"

Earlier this weekend, Kranium unleashed the music video for his supremely confident new single, "Wi Deh Yah," co-starring popular Dancehall DJ Tanto Blacks.

"The enthusiastically confident track – which includes a sample of Alex Mali’s 2019 'Start It Up' – sets the tone for an edgy and upbeat new approach from Kranium," a press release reveals. "Showcasing the Jamaica-born, NYC-based artist’s clever lyricism, melodic gifts, and perfectly balanced vocals which blends his signature smoothness with a bit of Dancehall street flare."

Kranium has a lot to celebrate lately. On top of his fuego new music video, the artist will also be headed out on his biggest North American headline tour to date, kicking off on April 28th in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and running through to mid-May.

Check out the music video for "Wi Deh Yah" above, and have a look at the full list of tour dates and available tickets for the Jamaican's upcoming performances here.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeh

Bere big bumper gal a walk out

Car dem a pull up and di bikes roll out

And the thugs dem deh all bout

And the vibes so nice

Yeah

Wi ah smoke some trees and deh yah well high

Watcha