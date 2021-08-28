mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kranium Taps Young T & Bugsey For "Life Of The Party"

Aron A.
August 28, 2021 17:24
Kranium serves up a summer hit with "Life Of The Party."


Jamaican dancehall star Kranium has continued to deliver hit records every year and it feels like in the past few years, he's made sure to bless the world with at least one summer smash. Last year, it was nearly impossible to go to any function (not that there were many to go to) without hearing "Gal Policy" which he later released with an additional verse from Tiwa Savage. Even after dropping 2019's Midnight Sparks, he's made sure to deliver a consistent stream of music.

On Friday, Kranium returned with a smash that's bound to soundtrack the last bit of summer we have. He teamed up with "Don't Rush" group Young T and Bugsey for his latest single, "Life Of The Party."

Check it out below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Villa out in Cuba and it's private that we flyin' in 
Rollie always on me, couldn't tell you what the time is
Slow down for me, yeah she grindin', she grindin'
Only pree mine, the Scrilla rise and rise

