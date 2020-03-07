Kranium Taps Kelvyn Colt For "Money In The Bank"

Kranium's been killing things over the past few years. The Jamaican star has made some major moves in the states but arguably, even bigger moves in Europe. He's crushed a ton of features with some of the biggest artists in the UK. In late 2019, he followed up the stand-out guest appearances with his sophomore album, Midnight Sparks which included collabs with Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, and more.

Today, he teamed up with rising German rapper Kelvyn on "Money In The Bank." Originally on Midnight Sparks with AJ Tracey, Kranium brings the evident feeling of dancehall to the song while diving deeper into UK's grime and hip-hop world. The new version of "Money In The Bank" will surely extend the song through the spring and into the summer.

Quotable Lyrics

She got money in the bank

Lot more fuel left in her tank

Say she ain't takin' no chances

N***as ain't shit

