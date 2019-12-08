mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kranium Recruits Burna Boy, Ty Dolla $ign, Alkaline & More On "Midnight Sparks" Album

Milca P.
December 08, 2019 18:40
Midnight Sparks
Kranium

Kranium unleashes his newest project.


Jamaican star Kranium has touched down to deliver on his Midnight Sparks album.

Recruiting the talents of Ty Dolla $ign, rapper AJ Tracey, songstress Mahalia, Burna Boy, singer PJ and fellow dancehall star Alkaline among others for a well-balanced outing that finds Kranium putting his best foot forward as he closes out the year, crafting a refreshing mix of Dancehall, Afrobeats, and R&B soundscapes.

The stacked tracklist is a testament to just how far Kranium has come since his debut, crediting a strive toward unity and persistence for such growth.

"It took a lot of time to be honest with you and I learned nothing beats time,” he told Hypebeast late last year. “Nothing beats persistence and I was very persistent and I listened, that was very important.”

Enjoy Midnight Sparks below.

