Kranium Makes Moves To London On "So Me Move" Visual Single

Kranium's been making his name in his homeland of Jamaica but he's also been part of the rise in dancehall music in North America. Over the past few years, he's worked with some of the biggest names in dancehall but also in hip-hop and R&B. He's worked with Ty Dolla $ign, K Camp, Troy Ave, and more. He also has a few tracks with WizKid and Major Lazer. It's been a few months since we've heard some new music but now, he drops off his latest track, "So Me Move."

We're currently in the middle of July and Kranium's back with some proper vibes for the summer season. "So Me Move" is a smooth dancehall record with production hailing from Femi Anderson. The singer also released the single with a visual that was shot in London and directed by Xavier Damase. "So Me Move" follows the release of Kranium and Alkaline's collab single, "Just The Style."

Quotable Lyrics

Have some gyal mi wouldn't fuck back again

Have some friend mi wouldn't link with again

Have some ends mi nah go circle again

Nuh prosperity mi nuh see inna none a dem

