Kranium Issues A Refix Of Davido's "Risky" Track

Milca P.
December 01, 2019 22:33
129 Views
Risky (Refix)
Kranium & Davido

Kranium reworks Davido's track.


Ahead of his Good Time album, Davido joined forces with Popcaan to deliver on his "Risky" track. It marked yet another occasion in which the Afrobeat star and Dancehall luminary linked up for a border-hopping hit and as the new album arrived, Kranium added an appropriate rework to the mix.

Hopping on the SperoachBeatz-produced backdrop, Kranium retains the cut's hook, featuring Davido's vocals, as he adds his own flavor to the cut in yet another "refix." Kranium's update offers a slower-paced alternative to the original track as he relies on hazy vocals and sensual lyrics to craft his remix.

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Late night couple whiskey
She have a man but she waan risk it
Tell me say she waan taste me like pastry
Me know your boyfriend, him hate me
But I'm different from everything
Say she want a bigger thing

Kranium
Kranium Davido Popcaan Songs reggae afrobeats dancehall
