Kranium Issues A Refix Of Davido's "Risky" Track

Ahead of his Good Time album, Davido joined forces with Popcaan to deliver on his "Risky" track. It marked yet another occasion in which the Afrobeat star and Dancehall luminary linked up for a border-hopping hit and as the new album arrived, Kranium added an appropriate rework to the mix.

Hopping on the SperoachBeatz-produced backdrop, Kranium retains the cut's hook, featuring Davido's vocals, as he adds his own flavor to the cut in yet another "refix." Kranium's update offers a slower-paced alternative to the original track as he relies on hazy vocals and sensual lyrics to craft his remix.

Enjoy below.

Quotable Lyrics

Late night couple whiskey

She have a man but she waan risk it

Tell me say she waan taste me like pastry

Me know your boyfriend, him hate me

But I'm different from everything

Say she want a bigger thing