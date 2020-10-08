Kranium Is Back With "Through The Window"

Though Kranium released his sophomore project, Midnight Sparks last year, he's continued to grow his catalog with numerous singles. "Gal Policy" has been making serious rounds with DJs, radio, and streaming playlist. It was certainly a solid track to not only follow up his last project but also soundtrack the summer.

If you've followed Kranium's music at all, you're well aware of the single-ish lifestyle that he preaches about. His explores this topic even further on his latest single, "Through The Window." It's a lustful, upbeat dancehall record that provides a bit of a humorous take on his infidelity. He showcases a bit more humor on this one, showing people a side to himself that he hasn't fully explored in other songs.

Peep his new record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Me tell har me na move she seh work with the flow

Coming like she tek man fi a poppy-show

The bwoy outside and a mek pure noise

Bun involve so me go draw fi a knife