mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kranium Is Back With "Through The Window"

Aron A.
October 07, 2020 21:11
45 Views
00
0
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Through The Window
Kranium

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Kranium with some upbeat vibes for the fall.


Though Kranium released his sophomore project, Midnight Sparks last year, he's continued to grow his catalog with numerous singles. "Gal Policy" has been making serious rounds with DJs, radio, and streaming playlist. It was certainly a solid track to not only follow up his last project but also soundtrack the summer.

If you've followed Kranium's music at all, you're well aware of the single-ish lifestyle that he preaches about. His explores this topic even further on his latest single, "Through The Window." It's a lustful, upbeat dancehall record that provides a bit of a humorous take on his infidelity. He showcases a bit more humor on this one, showing people a side to himself that he hasn't fully explored in other songs.

Peep his new record below. 

Quotable Lyrics
Me tell har me na move she seh work with the flow
Coming like she tek man fi a poppy-show
The bwoy outside and a mek pure noise
Bun involve so me go draw fi a knife

Kranium
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  45
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Kranium
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Kranium Is Back With "Through The Window"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject