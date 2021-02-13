mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Kranium Drops Off "Toxic" EP Ahead Of Valentine's Day

Aron A.
February 13, 2021 16:43
Toxic
Kranium

Kranium's "Toxic" EP is the perfect soundtrack for a "singlish" Valentine's Day.


Jamaican dancehall star Kranium has been steadily delivering heat over the past year. Even though it took four years to follow-up 2015's Rumors with Midnight Sparks, he's continued to keep the streets hot with plenty of new music. This weekend, he provided a perfect soundtrack for anyone celebrating a singlish Valentine's Day with Toxic. The project is a quick five-song offering that includes previously released singles like "Gal Policy" and "Block Traffic" with Rytikal. Running for a little under 15 minutes, Kranium delivers all sorts of vibes for you to ride out to this Valentine's Day, whether you're coupled up or living the single life. 

Check out the latest project from Kranium below as well as its tracklist.

  1. Gal Policy
  2. Through The Window
  3. Toxic
  4. Won't Judge
  5. Block Traffic ft. Rytikal
