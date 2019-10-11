Kranium Drops Off His Latest Single "In Charge"

It's been roughly four years since the release of Kranium's last album, Rumors. Since then, he's kept the ball rolling with new singles, including collaborations with Wiley, Tory Lanez, Major Lazer's Walshy Fire, and more. After dropping a few singles throughout the year, he's now preparing to drop a brand new album on Atlantic this fall titled Midnight Sparks. As the campaign continues, he drops off his latest single, "In Charge." His latest single is a sensual, sultry, and dancefloor-ready as the singer continues to live the "single-ish" lifestyle. It's a promising indication of what he has in store on his forthcoming project. He's yet to announce the release date for the project but it seems like he's readying for a global takeover. Peep the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

If you wanna get on top, baby, we can switch it up

I just wanna fuck, I don't wanna fall in love

Baby, when I get my shot, I won't mess it up

Your body look good, I love it when I'm inside, yeah





