Gone are the days when Kraft Dinner Mac & Cheese was exclusively a mid-day-or-later food item. The company announced this week that they will be rebranding their iconic blue box to read “breakfast” instead of dinner.

The conglomerate is encouraging more Americans to have the easy-to-make pasta as their first meal of the day. Due to the pandemic, the demand for quick-serve breakfast has minimized and more Americans are eating breakfast at home. In a statement explaining the new branding, the company acknowledged the rise in parents feeding their children nonperishable packaged foods with long shelflives.

"These last few months have not been easy, and the struggle is real for parents with kids who are picky eaters," said Kraft in a press release, adding that "56% of parents have served their kids Mac & Cheese for breakfast more often during Covid-19 related state lockdowns than previous months."

The company also announced a giveaway with the rollout of its new campaign. Kraft will give away limited edition “Breakfast Boxes” this week that will include a mug, a coloring sheet, and, according to the press release, "a magnet with breakfast topping suggestions, like crumbled sausage, bacon or scrambled eggs," to compliment the macaroni breakfast.

In other food rebranding news, Uncle Ben’s, Cream Of Wheat, Mrs. Butterwoth, and Aunt Jemima all vowed to abandon their racist names and logos back in June in the wake of nationwide protests for racial equity.

