Earlier this month, it was reported that Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Travis Barker, tied in the knot-- three different times. First, the duo got "married" in Las Vegas. However, sources later revealed that they had only done it for fun.

Then, on May 15, Kourt and Travis went to Santa Barbara and did the real thing. The two were seen wearing wedding attire as they traded vows at a courthouse. Then, they rode away romantically in a convertible with "Just Married" hanging from the car.





But of course, they had to have an extravagant ceremony to display their love. The industry couple decided to take their romance to Portofino, Italy for an even bigger event. There, they invited the entire Kardashian klan to partake in their festivities. However, one member of the family got a little annoyed as they were headed to the celebration.

Reign Disick, Kourtney's youngest child of three, was walking with his aunt Kim and cousin North when he got fed up with the actions of onlookers. Wearing a black and white tuxedo, the seven-year-old was captured on footage telling those around him, "No, no pictures."

After he continued to be swarmed by people and was not being taken seriously by the paparazzi, he raised his tone and told them, "Give us a break!"

Nonetheless, it seems like everything was smooth sailing from there. Kourtney shared pictures from her wedding with her 178 million Instagram followers. She captioned her posts, "happily ever after" and "Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Barker."





