Kourtney Kardashian's oldest child, Mason Disick, went ahead and made himself a TikTok account after his mom removed him from Instagram for spilling the real tea about his aunt, Kylie Jenner, and her baby daddy, Travis Scott, over Instagram live recently. It's true that kids say the dardnest things, and more often than not, they're telling the truth. That's why it was such a big deal when Kourtney Kardashian's 10-year-old son, Mason, answered a KarJenner fan's question about his youngest aunt, Kylie Jenner, and her baby daddy and rumoured on-again boyfriend, Travis Scott. The user asked Mason if Kylie and Travis were actually back together, something that the famous co-parents have seemingly been leading the public to believe. However, Mason flat-out denied it, exposing some internal secrets within the reality show family. After the clip of him shutting down the Kylie/Travis rumours went viral, Kourtney deleted Mason's Instagram account altogether.

Ari Perilstein/Getty Images for Feld Entertainment

Kourtney revealed on her own IG live stream that she and Mason's dad, Scott Disick, decided to deactivate his account because they felt he was too young to be on social media. However, their point didn't exactly sink into Mason's brain, as he has now decided to join a different social media app: TikTok.

The oldest member of the new generation of Kardashians bragged that he "went viral" and complained that he "would have had 2.7 mil[lion] [followers] by now if I kept it up.” He also responded to a few questions from fans about his famous family, revealing that he hasn't seen his cousin, Stormi, in awhile "because of corona." However, it looks like his parents have now taken control of this account, too, and promptly deleted it, as well. Both TikTok and Instagram have an age restriction of 13 years or older, so Mason is technically not allowed to be on those apps anyway. Maybe he'll sneak his way onto Twitter next.

