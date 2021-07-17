Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been lighting up the internet with their cute couple pictures. Their relationship has really taken off in the last few months, and fans are taking notice. It looks like the lovebirds really enjoy each other's company, and it would be to no one's surprise if they get married. That's why a social media post by Barker's daughter Alabama had fans thinking he had proposed to the Kardashian.

Alabama posted a photo of the couple with a caption saying, "So happy for you guys," on social media. Those five little words sent the internet into a frenzy, with rumors of a secret engagement or a secret marriage flooding the web. However, according to TMZ, the rumors are just that... rumors.

The media site claims that they have, "spoken to multiple sources close to the couple" and Travis hasn't proposed to Kourtney, yet. However, it seems inevitable that the two will tie the knot. Apparently, Alabama simply posted the picture because she is happy for her father. It all sounds a little suspicious, however, let's just allow the couple to move at their own pace instead of fanning the flames of marriage.

